For World Vegan Month, I tried the M&S Plant Kitchen festive selection.

November is World Vegan Month, and I couldn’t be happier as someone who avoids dairy.

It’s that time of year when many manufacturers devote additional attention to their vegan offerings, which I adore.

I sampled some of Plant Kitchen’s holiday offerings, including a Beef Wellington-inspired sandwich, and had mixed feelings.

Although I’m not typically a fan of strong Christmas flavors, the protein options have generally impressed me.

There’s one item in particular that I would recommend to anyone interested in sampling vegan food in November (and you wouldn’t know it’s vegan!).

There will be no Turkey Feast.

If you enjoy Christmas flavors, I believe this is an excellent option. It tastes similar to a traditional Christmas meal, or perhaps a Boxing Day sandwich is a better description.

The protein of choice has a wonderful texture, which is always my main worry when testing a new plant-based protein.

The texture of the onion was one of the things that turned me off from this dish.

But if you like Christmas flavors and don’t mind a variety of textures, I think this could be a great lunchtime sandwich alternative for you.

3 out of 5 stars

There will be no beef in Welly.

I occasionally attempt meals but can’t force myself to swallow them; this doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s difficult to forget.

This simply tasted like bread and mustard; it was thick and doughy, and my taste receptors were offended. I had a lot of trouble with this, but if you like bread, it might be a decent option.

However, bread and mustard are not among my favorite ingredients.

0 out of 5

No Duck Hoisin

Before sampling it, I’d heard nothing but good things about it, and one of my meat-eating friends raved about it.

So, despite my high expectations, I was pleasantly surprised.

This tastes a lot like a real duck wrap; the flavor and texture are both excellent, and the overall experience is very delightful.

This is an excellent alternative and must buy if you’re attempting to cut down on your meat consumption.

5 out of 5

Churros from Plant KitchenThis wasn't the first time I'd had Plant Kitchen's churros.