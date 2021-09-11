For weeks, the Merseyside community has been afflicted by a “odd” odor.

“Yeah, it’s a bit of a strange one really,” Kellie Sowman, a local, told The Washington Newsday. I’ve lived in the region for seven years and have occasionally noticed something strange in the air late at night.

“However, I’ve been noticing it more recently, and it was very awful the other night. So much so that I believed I’d forgotten to put out a candle downstairs and it had caught fire.

“It was around 11 p.m., and because I don’t sleep well, I was up until 2 a.m., watching TV in bed, and in the end, I had to close the bedroom window because the wind was so fierce. The odor was still present the next morning when I drove my children to school.

“I live near the Liverpool Road entrance on the Thomas More Estate, and I’ve noticed that folks are smelling more my way.

“I’m wondering if the farmers had anything to do with it, burning all night, without knowing what they were burning.

“However, I believe that if that were the case, more residents along Heathfield Road would be upset. It’s a puzzle.”

Local Facebook groups have also speculated about the origins of the odor. “Is there something on fire in Ainsdale?” one person wondered on September 7. The smell of smoke is revolting.”

There have also been two fires at a site on Leamington Avenue in the last three days, with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service being called out on August 23 and August 25 for small flames left unattended that may have contributed to the “smell of smoke.”

Despite several complaints from local neighbours, the scent has yet to be recorded to the Environment Agency.

â€Environmental Agency officials have not received any reports of odors or burning in Ainsdale, but are keen to learn more about the problem,â€ said an Environment Agency spokesperson.

