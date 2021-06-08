For US Independence Day, France’s little Statue of Liberty will join the larger sister.

A gift from France, a miniature copy of the Statue of Liberty based on the original plaster cast of its bigger sister on Ellis Island, was given a send-off ahead of a trip to the United States, where it will be displayed on Independence Day.

The approximately three-meter-high (almost 10-foot-high) bronze will travel across the Atlantic Ocean on a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore later this month.

It will subsequently be carried to Ellis Island, where it will arrive in time for the July 4th festivities.

The miniature Lady Liberty will then be shown in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington, DC, in time for France’s Bastille Day celebrations on July 14th.

The statue will remain in place for the next ten years.

The Statue of Liberty, by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, stands in New York’s harbor and symbolizes the United States’ acceptance of immigrants seeking sanctuary and freedom.

It was given to the United States in 1885 as a gift, and it now serves as a memorial of the long-standing friendship between France and the United States.

At the send-off ceremony, US Embassy spokesperson Liam Wasley compared the Statue of Liberty to the Eiffel Tower, describing it as a landmark that symbolizes not only liberty but also “the richness of our relationship” with France.

The smaller replica that was going to the United States had been on exhibition at the Musee des Arts et Metiers in Paris.