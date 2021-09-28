For up to 18 months, the speed limit on a major road will be reduced.

After Merseyside Police expressed concerns about motorist safety, the speed limit on Marine Drive in Southport will be reduced from 50mph to 30mph.

Work on the road will begin in February 2022 after it was discovered that it had “suffered more sinking.”

“At numerous spots both carriageway at this position has undergone more sinking resulting in road users being unable to pass along it safely at and/or near the posted 50 mph limit,” wrote Mark Brislen, a traffic management officer, in his road traffic collision intelligence report.

“This is especially true while traveling north. Lower-riding vehicles or motorbikes carrying pillions are at risk of bottoming out, resulting in a loss of control, which could result in damage and/or injury.”

“In order to address Merseyside Police’s concerns, it is proposed to introduce a temporary 30mph speed limit on Marine Drive, from its junction with Marshside Road, for a distance of 350m in a north-easterly direction, which will operate for a maximum of 18 months or until the works are completed, whichever comes first,” according to the proposal that was approved.

“Along with our Merseyside Police partners, we have identified the need to carry out a rolling programme of resurfacing works on Marine Drive, between the Plough Roundabout and Marshside Road,” a Sefton Council spokeswoman stated.

“These improvements, which will aim to restore the carriageway’s condition for the ongoing safety of road users, particularly motorcycle riders, will begin in February 2022.

“We will be adopting a temporary 20mph decrease in the speed limit in the months running up to and during the works until the works are completed.”

Earlier this year, a motorcyclist suffered “life-changing” injuries on Marine Drive.

The 30-year-old guy was involved in a car accident on July 20 and was taken to Aintree Hospital, where he was fighting for his life.