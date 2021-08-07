For university students, Liverpool is more expensive than Cambridge.

The results of NatWest’s 2021 student living index have been released, which analyses 21 university cities in the United Kingdom and rates the most affordable cities for students to live in.

The index was created by dividing average monthly housing and living expenditures by average salaries, and Liverpool’s ranking has dropped significantly since last year’s survey.

Liverpool was the 6th most cheap city in the student Living Index in 2020, but it has now fallen to 17th place, making it the 5th most expensive city.

This indicates that Liverpool is more expensive than other university locations in the UK, such as Cambridge, which was named as the second most cheap city for students in the UK by NatWest.

London has been declared the most expensive city in the UK to study in, with normal monthly living and lodging costs exceeding average student wages, implying that some students may need to take on additional debt to get by.

The survey discovered that, while spending on gigs, theaters, and clubs has decreased due to the coronavirus outbreak, overall, high rises in supermarket expenditure and rentals are adding to financial pressures for students.

In response to the survey, the head of Natwest student accounts advised students to be cautious with their money.

“The expense of being a student is rising, making it more crucial than ever for students to properly manage their finances,” Andy Nicholson said.

According to NatWest, the full findings of this year’s poll, which rank the most costly cities to the least expensive ones, are shown below.

Student Living Index 2021 by NatWest

1.1 London

0.99 Leeds

Bristol has a score of 3.98.

York has a score of 3.98.

0.96 Liverpool

0.91 in Cardiff

0.90 Canterbury

0.88 in Edinburgh

0.84 Coventry

Southampton, 0.83, =10.

Newcastle is ranked tenth, with a score of 0.83.

0.80 Manchester

0.78 Leicester

Nottingham, 0.77, =14.

Durham, 0.77, =14.

Exeter, 0.77, =14.

0.76 in Birmingham

0.73 Oxford

0.72 in Glasgow

0.70 Cambridge

0.67 Sheffield