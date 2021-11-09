For U.S. Navy submarines, a woman admits to faking steel strength tests.

During decades of work at a plant in Tacoma, Washington, a metallurgist pleaded guilty to falsifying the findings of strength tests on steel used in US Navy submarines.

Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Monday in a case in which prosecutors claimed she lied about the outcomes of at least 240 steel manufacturing between 1985 and 2017.

The Navy hasn’t said which submarines were harmed by Thomas’ actions, and there’s no evidence that any of the vessels’ hulls were compromised. However, in order to make them seaworthy, repairs and maintenance were required, resulting in higher expenses.

Thomas worked as the director of metallurgy at a Tacoma foundry. Steel castings from its foundry were utilized by contractors to build submarine hulls for the Navy.

Bradken purchased the foundry in 2008, but the firm was ignorant of the scam until 2017, when another metallurgist discovered changed test cards and other inconsistencies and contacted the corporation.

When faced with the facts, Thomas reportedly remarked, “Yeah, that looks awful,” implying that she had tampered with some test results because she thought the Navy’s policy of testing at -100F (-70C) was “dumb.”

Thomas now faces a maximum sentence of ten years in jail and a $1 million fine. In February, she will be sentenced.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said in a statement that Bradken was unaware of the fraud until 2017 and informed the Navy when it was uncovered. When the faked results were discovered, they fired Thomas as well.

Prosecutors said Bradken also “made false remarks implying that the inconsistencies were not the consequence of fraud.”

Bradken accepted that his comments “hampered the Navy’s investigation and efforts to address the dangers presented by Bradken’s deception,” and the business agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement in 2020 in exchange for a fine of more than $10.8 million.

On Monday, Thomas’ lawyer, John Carpenter, filed a statement in federal court on her behalf, claiming that she “took shortcuts and made major misrepresentations.”

Ms Thomas had no intention of jeopardizing the integrity of any document, and she is relieved that the government's testing has found no evidence of this.