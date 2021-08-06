For Two Hours, Babysitter Leaves Newborn Baby Alone On Park Bench

According to the child’s mother, a two-month-old baby in Australia was left alone and unattended on a park bench for two hours after her babysitter became distracted by her dog.

According to 7NEWS.com.au, the unnamed mother stated that her sister-in-law offered to look for her daughter while she and her husband went to work, citing the woman’s post on online discussion website Reddit.

“Me and my [sister-in-law] have always been close… she was always really nice to me and we bonded over the fact that my parents don’t like either of us,” user Amelia 6661 posted Tuesday in a subreddit devoted to discussing conflict-related anecdotes.

“[I] got called into work and my [sister-in-law] said that I shouldn’t waste money on a babysitter when I could just let them take her for a bit (my husband was also at work,)” the mother wrote in the post titled “AITA for refusing to attend my brother’s wedding after my SIL left my 2 month old on a park bench.”

The sister-in-law apparently chose to take her dog for a stroll while caring for Amelia 6661’s infant and ended up chasing after her dog after the leash slipped from her grasp. However, she opted to place the youngster — who was in a carrier — on a nearby bench first.

“[S]he didn’t catch even the dog, and it wasn’t until 2 hours later that she even realized that she was missing,” Amelia 6661 wrote.

“I was enraged, yet I was so relieved that no one had stolen her. My husband was so enraged that he stormed down to their house and yelled at her,” she continued.

Following the incident, Amelia 6661 declined to attend her sister-in-wedding. law’s

“[S]he called me, sobbing saying that I’m a petty b—-h and she wishes someone [should have]kidnapped my daughter,” Amelia 6661 reported.

“I hung up on her, and she apologized and stated that she requires my presence. My friends and relatives have phoned me to tell me I am being petty, that she was stressed, and that the incident was an accident.”

Numerous reddit members emphasized Amelia 6661’s innocence, but some also attempted to support her sister-in-law.

“This is insane. ‘Wishes someone had taken your daughter?’ [The sister-in-law] ‘Never speak to this woman again,’ one commenter said on Amelia 6661’s post, which had nearly 29,000 upvotes at the time of publication.

“People make errors. She did not mislead you about the problem; she told you the truth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.