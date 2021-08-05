For two hours, a dog was imprisoned in a heated automobile boot.

After hearing the “distressed” sounds of a dog that had been trapped in a car boot for two hours, members of the public raised the alarm.

Yesterday in Appley Bridge, West Lancashire, police were called to a parked automobile.

When the agitated animal went silent, people got increasingly anxious.

Officers busted the window in an attempt to save the family dog, fearing for his life.

The dog was brought to the vet after being rescued from the truck, where it was treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The owner arrived around two hours after the dog was left, according to police, and was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The temperature in Appley Bridge yesterday was 24 degrees C, according to Ormskirk Police, but it was 10 degrees warmer inside the car even after the windows were smashed.

A representative for the force praised the public for raising the alert, which saved the dog’s life, on the Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police Facebook page.

The cops that responded were also commended for their actions, and the dog is expected to recover completely.