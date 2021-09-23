For two days, a woman was found living with her husband’s body and was detained on suspicion of murder.

In India, a lady has been arrested for reportedly murdering her husband and concealing his body for two days at their home.

The incident was discovered when neighbors complained to the authorities about a terrible odor coming from the couple’s home on Tuesday. Syama Mundari, 55, was discovered decomposing at a property in Bhubaneshwar, a city in India’s eastern state of Odisha, when cops arrived.

According to The Times of India, the deceased man’s 45-year-old wife, identified only by her first name Jhingi, lived with the corpse for two days.

“We’ve taken the deceased’s wife into custody for questioning. Minor damage marks were discovered on the body, but only a postmortem examination will reveal the actual cause of death. According to the site, Uma Shankar Dash, a senior investigating officer, said, “The circumstances that led to the death are being investigated.”

The pair had a troubled relationship, according to neighbors. The authorities believe the two were involved in a marriage conflict, which resulted in the murder.

Mundari’s cousin, Sangram, told the officers that he believes Jhingi killed the man.

“Alcoholism was a problem for my brother’s wife. She could have gotten into a fight with him and ended up killing him. “I saw damage marks on his face and neck,” Sangram told Latest LY.

Jhingi refuted the accusations, claiming that her spouse died of an illness.

According to the authorities, she was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his injuries or why she chose to conceal his body.

Jhingi has been detained by the police for further interrogation, and a complaint has been filed against her.

A Florida lady was arrested in July for killing her husband and concealing his body inside her home. After police arrived to their home for a welfare check, the suspect, Angela Riggins Dantzler of Panama, was detained in connection with the death of her husband, Lorenzo Dantzler. Lorenzo’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, and the odor was masked beneath layers of dryer sheets.