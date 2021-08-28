For threesome, an A&E doctor harassed a patient who was “30 years younger” than him.

After harassing a patient 30 years younger than him and begging for a threesome, an A&E doctor was sacked.

While he was treating the patient, Dr. Nenand Dordevic advised her to try new things “while she was young” and asked if she had “ever experienced group sex.”

According to the Mirror, he then suggested that the woman, who was referred to as Patient B, have a threesome with him and his partner before inviting her out for drinks on multiple occasions.

Dr. Dordevic took her phone number from her medical record and said, “I’ll text you,” as he walked away, according to a disciplinary tribunal.

According to the disciplinary panel, Patient B got four text messages from Dr. Dordevic “for three weeks” after the consultation.

Dr. Dordevic’s name was removed from the medical registration after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal found him guilty of significant misconduct.

Dr. Dordevic completed his medical training in 1995 at the University of Rijeka in his home country of Croatia, and later earned two Master’s degrees from the same institution, according to the tribunal.

In 2015, he began working as a locum doctor in various NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Dordevic was working in the A&E department at the Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, the panel heard in late March 2017.

During a meeting with another Crohn’s disease patient, Patient A, he proposed they meet “for coffee” at a later date to address her symptoms.

He read her mobile number aloud to her, according to the court, which he had obtained from her medical records.

Dr. Dordevic was working at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, a year later.

Dr. Dordevic asked a number of “explicit” questions to Patient B during a consultation, including “how many sexual partners have you had?”

“Have you experienced a threesome?” he also inquired of the young patient. “Would you like to join me in a threesome?”

He had also encouraged his patient by stating, “You should try,” according to the tribunal.

