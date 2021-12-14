For three hours, the evil girlfriend punched and kicked the toddler, killing her.

In a three-hour attack, a wicked killer left her partner’s 16-month-old daughter with “unsurvivable” and “utterly catastrophic” injuries.

Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty today of assassinating Star Hobson in her Keighley, West Yorkshire, home.

Frankie Smith, Star’s mother, was found guilty of causing or enabling the toddler’s death, but not of murder or manslaughter.

Brockhill, a boxer who also worked as a doorwoman, was found guilty of murdering Star Hobson, who had been beaten for months before her death.

Star was rushed to the hospital on September 22, 2020, but her injuries were “utterly catastrophic” and “unsurvivable,” according to Alistair MacDonald QC, who opened the prosecution case at Bradford Crown Court in October.

The toddler’s death was caused by considerable injury to her abdominal cavity “induced by a violent and strong blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping, or kicking to the abdomen,” according to the jury.

Smith and Brockhill were the only adults in the flat at the time, according to Mr MacDonald.

Brockhill tried to blame a two-year-old for Star’s death throughout the trial, which prosecutors dismissed as “absurd.”

The main vein transporting blood back to the heart from the legs and abdominal organs had been ripped, causing major blood loss, according to Bradford Crown Court.

The court was told that Star had a split liver, a rupture in the fatty attachments of the colon, and bruising in the lower region of the lungs and pancreas.

The pair searched online for’shock in babies’ after causing the injuries and waited 15 minutes before phoning for aid, according to the court.

Star was found lifeless, pallid, and wearing only a disposable nappy when medics arrived at the flat at 3.49 p.m. on September 22 of last year.

They attempted CPR on Star, who was in cardiac arrest.

She was hurried to Airedale hospital, which was only six minutes away, where doctors tried everything they could to rescue her, but she died that afternoon.

Prosecutors presented jurors a series of clips from a CCTV camera that prosecutors claimed showed Brockhill striking Star 21 times. “The summary has come to an end.”