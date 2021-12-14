For threatening to shoot Nancy Pelosi in the head, Cleveland Meredith Jr. was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

On Tuesday, a man was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on live television the day after the Capitol insurgency on Jan. 6. Cleveland Meredith Jr. arrived in Washington with firearms in hand and texted his uncle on Jan. 7 from a hotel near the Capitol, saying he was considering attending Pelosi’s address and “placing a bullet in her noggin on live television.” He had planned to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally the day before, but a car breakdown caused him to arrive after the riot had concluded. Meredith’s uncle became concerned about his remarks in the Jan. 7 text, which also included a sexist slur to disparage Pelosi, and informed his mother.

His mother contacted the FBI after becoming concerned about his extreme social media activities and mental health issues. Thousands of ammo rounds, a revolver, and an assault rifle were discovered in Meredith’s trailer when agents located him in the hotel, CNN reported.

In September, he pled guilty to sending threatening messages. Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed claims that his words were made in jest, saying that they “cannot be erased by adding LOL at the end.” She went on to say that it wasn’t the only alarming remark he made.

Meredith, who has been in prison for the past 11 months, said the day after the disturbance that he was out of control, expressed embarrassment over his incarceration, and apologized to Pelosi. Meredith, who resides in Hayesville, North Carolina, said, “I know what I did was terrible.”

Around 700 persons have been charged with federal charges in connection with the violence at the United States Capitol. Around 150 of them have entered guilty pleas. More than 20 defendants have received jail or prison sentences, or have already served time in prison. Over a dozen more were sentenced to home confinement.

Meredith arrived in Washington with a handgun and a military-style rifle, boasted in a text that he had thousands of armor-piercing bullets, profanely screamed “Burn DC” to the ground after a friend informed him that the Capitol had been invaded, and texted that he was going to gather traitors’ heads.

Meredith used the day following the riot. This is a condensed version of the information.