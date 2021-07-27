For their own safety, people have been advised not to attend a Merseyside beach.

In recent weeks, a large number of tourists have flocked to the Sefton coastline, eager to take advantage of the warm and sunny weather.

However, Sefton Council has issued a warning about the beach in Southport.

The local government announced on Twitter last night (Monday) that the car park will be closed indefinitely due to a number of RNLI lifeguards needing to self-isolate.

“For your safety, please arrange your visit to another lifeguarded beach if possible,” the tweet read.

“Ainsdale Beach parking is OPEN.”

According to current recommendations, you should isolate if the NHS app indicates that you have been in close touch with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

520,194 Test and Trace notifications were sent out in the week leading up to July 7, the largest amount since the numbers were first released in January.

According to Test and Trace data, 194,005 people in England tested positive for Covid at least once in the week ending July 7.

