For the year 2021, these are the top 13 smart home gifts.

Are you still in the 1990s or the early 2000s? It’s time to transform your home into a smart home, complete with the most up-to-date phone-connected and voice-enabled technology available. Transforming your home into a smart home will make you feel like the fanciest person alive, whether it’s a coffee maker that you can literally say, “Make my morning coffee,” or a smart grill that maintains the temperature of your meats even when you’ve stepped away for a second.

13 Products for the Smart Home

Not sure where to begin when it comes to improving your intelligence? Check out our top 13 smart home products, all of which would make great life-changing gifts this holiday season. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Roborock S7+ Sonic Mopping Robot Vacuum with Auto-Empty Dock

In 2021, a techy gadget that kills two birds with one stone, such as the Roborock S7+ Sonic Mopping Robot Vacuum and Auto-Empty Dock, is the greatest way to update your home. With ultrasonic carpet identification technology (say what? ), the vacuum-slash-mop can transition over diverse surfaces without wetting the carpet by lifting its mob function. The Roborock S7+ can collect up to 99.99 percent of particles, making it a must-have for allergy sufferers.

This vacuum—which, let’s face it, is one step away from being a true robot—has intelligent dust collection, automatically emptying the dock as necessary, and, of course, Alexa, Google Home, and Siri integration.

According to one Amazon.com reviewer, “I just received my RoboRock (who has already been given the name Zurg) and he is fantastic. Mapping is flawless. He’s almost halfway through drawing up a floor plan for my main floor residence. The navigating is flawless. He hasn’t gotten trapped and hasn’t missed a single inch of flooring.” Amazon has it for $949.98.

2. Smart Thermostat Ecobee 3 Lite

Choose the Ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat instead of the smart thermostats with bad reputations (they’re not worth the bother). The Ecobee 3 Lite is a WiFi-enabled smart thermostat with a chic and minimalistic design (so you can control it from the app on your smartphone). This thermostat is also Energy Star certified and works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, If This Then That, and other home automation systems.

Above all, this incredible smart thermostat can