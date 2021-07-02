For the weekend, New Look buyers “require” its “beautiful” £18 top.

After seeing a “stunning” garment online, New Look customers were enthralled.

Making weekend plans is once again exciting, with many people looking for the perfect outfit to wear while out and about. With normalcy on the horizon and the Euros 2020 in full swing, making weekend plans is once again exciting – with many people looking for the perfect outfit to wear while out and about.

New Look, the high street behemoth that recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, uses social media to keep customers up to date on all the latest trends, product launches, and more.

Customers at Home Bargains say they can’t believe what they’re seeing. Kitchen floor makeover for £20

The company took to Instagram to upload a snapshot of a “beautiful” garment, which went viral on the famous social networking platform.

New Look’s white spot square neck bustier crop top, which costs £17.99 and has short puff sleeves, cut out detailing, and a shirred back, is styled with black jeans and vegan black stiletto shoes with a plaited strap in the flatlay image. The shoes are £27.99 and come in white and camel colors.

Instagram

“The dress that says ‘see you at the bar on Saturday’ Tag your BFFs who you’re going out with this weekend,” New Look captioned the photo.

In less than 24 hours, the look had more than 9,500 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oh, this clothing is stunning,” Sophie exclaimed.

“The shoes are insane!” exclaimed Jana.

“I need the top,” Lianne remarked.

Claire remarked on a friend’s post, “need this.”

Amy captioned the photo with a line of heart-eye emojis and the words “this top.”

“Cute,” Leanne said.

“Pretty top,” Seda said.

“I really like this,” Becky said.

“I love this outfit,” one shopper said.

“I really like this top,” Ellie added.

The top can be purchased here, and the shoes can be purchased here.