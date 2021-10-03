For the visit of Man City, Liverpool has a new untouchable player.

Curtis Jones has seized his opportunity in the Liverpool midfield after witnessing players rise above him in the pecking order in the early stages of the season.

The 20-year-old suffered a minor injury in the final pre-season game, putting him a couple of weeks behind the rest of the team and allowing Harvey Elliott to make his debut.

Jones has started three games in a week due to midfield injuries and seems set to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday.

Given the loss of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG in the summer, it was expected that Jones would step up this season after making 24 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Jones has had to wait his turn, but after three excellent performances in a week for the Reds, it now appears unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will keep the teenager out of Sunday’s showdown with Manchester City.

On the current edition of The Debrief, Matt Addison remarked, “I remember Klopp described it as an almost perfect Liverpool midfield performance from Curtis Jones at the weekend, but this was just on a completely different scale.”

“They were up against an entirely different team, one that was far superior in terms of quality across the board. I thought Porto’s midfield was adequate, but Jones was simply superior.

“Together the Champions League, putting in a performance like that is a big milestone. We saw a lot of him last season, and he even scored in the Champions League, but nothing quite like this.

“I’m sure Klopp had had something in mind for this game for Manchester City, but I believe it’d be quite harsh not to have Jones in their midfield.

“Coming up against City is a huge assignment, but when you put in a performance like that, you can’t take him out.”

Jones accomplished precisely what Klopp expects from his midfielders.