For the town’s children, the former toffee factory served as a “Aladdin’s Cave.”

Merseyside once had a plant that produced some of the world’s best sweets.

Chewits fruit chews were first made at the Holland toffee plant on Virginia Street in Southport, which is known for its high-quality toffee.

Southport’s sweet factory was formerly the world’s largest toffee maker.

In 1920, a factory on Virginia Street was built, and it later became the home of Holland Toffee, which was owned by local Sandgrounder John Arthur Holland.

Holland’s factory was extended in 1952 with a £75,000 investment to fulfill post-war demand, which witnessed a surge in confectionery sales.

Holland’s sons John and Peter took over ownership of the company shortly after. The two began exporting Southport toffees around the world as their fame grew.

The family created a novel fruit chew in 1963. The soft orange-flavored sweets were dubbed ‘Chewzits.’

Chewits was launched in orange, strawberry, blackcurrant, and banana flavor variants two years later, after a brief name change to the brand we know and love today.

Fruit chews wrapped in paper were a big hit all over the world.

Consumers like the Chewits commercials as well. They showed Chewie the Chewitsaurus, a big Godzilla-like kaiju mascot scavenging the world for his favorite fruit treat, visiting New York, the Taj Mahal, and the Empire State Building.

The Chewits line gained in popularity as exotic flavors like cola, rhubarb and custard, mint, and ice cream became popular.

The Virginia Street plant used to produce roughly 7,000 tonnes of candy per year, employing hundreds of Sandgrounders.

Chewits became the eighth most popular sugar confectionery line in the United States in 1997.

The massive Chewits producing factory brought back happy memories for Sangrounders.

According to one source, the factory was a gold mine for children whose families worked there.

“To us youngsters, it was Aladdin’s Cave with all those sweets,” they added.

For their children’s enjoyment, parents would bring home factory second goodies and sweets rejected from the production line.

“We’d wait outside the window for dad to come home with a van load of sweets,” another person remarked.

