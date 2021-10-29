For the time being, Europe’s energy crisis reveals Europe’s reliance on Vladimir Putin’s gas.

As demand for Russian natural gas rises amid an energy crisis that has European Union governments searching for answers, Russia could benefit politically.

The situation is being fueled by increased worldwide demand for gas and oil, which has pushed prices higher as economies reopen following COVID-19 lockdowns. A drop in output from the wind power sector in Europe has compounded the problem.

Russia is already Europe’s largest natural gas supplier, and President Vladimir Putin has stated that his country is “ready” to deliver more if EU member states demand it.

Gas prices decreased on Thursday after Putin ordered Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom to start pumping gas into its German and Austrian storage facilities.

“This will allow us to meet our contractual obligations in a dependable, steady, and consistent manner, as well as provide gas to our European partners in the autumn and winter,” Putin added.

“This will result in a more favorable—at the very least, a better—situation in the European energy market as a whole.”

On October 13, Putin stated that more gas may be given.

“If they ask us to grow any more, we are willing to do so.” We will increase by the amount requested by our partners. “There is no refusal, none,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference in Moscow.

On Monday, Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s senior advisor for energy security, cautioned that the Kremlin could use gas as a political weapon.

“I believe we are approaching that line if Russia has the gas to give but chooses not to, and it will only do so if Europe accedes to other, wholly unrelated demands,” Hochstein said.

According to energy and international policy experts who spoke to The Washington Newsday, the situation presents chances for Russia at the moment, but Europe may be able to move away from natural gas dependence in the future, which Moscow appears to recognize.

‘Leverage for Economic and Political Gains’ is a term used to describe the use of leverage for economic and political gain.

Russia’s control of reliable energy sources provided it “geopolitical benefits,” according to Ralph Schoellhammer, an assistant professor of international politics at Webster Vienna Private University in Austria, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

It’s no coincidence that President Putin’s rhetoric on NATO and his decision has become increasingly aggressive. This is a condensed version of the information.