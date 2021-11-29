For the third time, a woman wins a $50,000 lottery prize from the same store.

According to state lottery authorities, a Maryland woman has won a $50,000 lottery jackpot for the third time in around three years from the same retailer.

According to a news release issued on November 22, the 61-year-old retired housekeeper from Montgomery County has been trying her luck at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service in Bethesda for roughly three years and has won a total of $150,000.

She won her first $50,000 playing $50,000 Bonus Cash in August 2018, her second $50,000 playing Cash Craze Doubler in October 2019, and she just purchased two $5 Lucky scratch-off tickets, the second of which won her the game’s top prize of $50,000.

“I absolutely couldn’t believe it!” she said to lottery officials. “I just left right away when I saw the message, ‘See Lottery,’ and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car.” She stated she called her best friend as soon as she learned of her new winnings. Her buddy, who joined her at Maryland Lottery headquarters, claimed she couldn’t believe she’d won $50,000 again.

“I was very thrilled for her when she told me,” the pal stated.

“Every day, people play and don’t win,” remarked the 61-year-old winner. “It’s unbelievable that I’ve won three times.” She told Maryland lottery authorities that she intends to spend her newfound wealth to renovate her home.

In October, a man from Virginia won the lotto 20 times after purchasing 20 identical lottery tickets online for the same Pick 4 game drawing, all of which had the same four-digit combination 5-4-1-1.

According to Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty, the game features “a predetermined prize value,” which means that “any ticket that wins the top prize receives the whole prize money.”

This rule allows players to “raise overall wins in a drawing by purchasing numerous tickets with the same numbers,” he explained, adding that “purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers does not improve or decrease the chances of winning.”

“It feels great, no doubt about it!” said William Newell, a retired Virginia man who won a total of $100,000 in the lottery. He stated at the time that he had no idea how he would spend his prize money.

