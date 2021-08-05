For the third time, a paedophile ex-vicar is in jail with a shoebox full of children’s clothes.

After witnessing children as young as five being raped, a paedophile ex-vicar who was once caught with a shoebox full of children’s clothes is back in jail for the third time.

While under a court order limiting his online activity, Paul Battersby, 72, previously of Liverpool, scanned the internet for the nasty stuff and downloaded more than 800 obscene photographs.

The twice-married former Church of England minister, who served for the church for 31 years, amassed a heinous collection of 832 photographs, including the rape of children aged five to ten, according to York Crown Court.

According to prosecutor Lucy Brown, some of the photographs included youngsters as young as two years old.

Before taking the cloth, Battersby was a chemistry teacher in Liverpool and had previously worked with Amnesty International. He also browsed photos of bestiality and attempted to mask his crimes using special software.

However, when police searched his new home in Skipton, North Yorkshire, in October last year, he was apprehended for the fourth time in 13 years.

Officers took his electronic devices, including a laptop, and discovered the illegal material on it.

Battersby was detained and charged with three charges of creating indecent photos of children, one act of possessing severe pornography, including movies, breaking a sexual-harm prevention order, and a further crime of possessing 205 banned or illegal images of children.

After being remanded in detention, he confessed all charges and appeared for sentencing via video connection on Tuesday.

After being turned in by his wife, Battersby, a former national youth officer with the Church of England and vicar of St Ambrose Church in Leyland at the time, received a suspended prison sentence at Preston Crown Court in 2008 for collecting “extremely upsetting” photos of minors.

He was arrested again in 2010 after police discovered 160 filthy photographs of minors on his laptop, which he had used to organize Church of England missions.

Battersby, who was accused of having "fantasies about pre-pubescent females," was sentenced to extra time in prison for similar offenses, including a 20-month sentence at Liverpool Crown Court in 2017.