For the third time, a mother who previously led police on a 120mph chase while high on crack cocaine and heroin has been spared jail.

Paige Thomason rushed past Edge Hill University in Ormskirk at 100 mph while intoxicated on crack cocaine, heroin, and alcohol.

After cops first noticed the disqualified and uninsured driver on Queens Drive, they pursued him at 120 mph down the M58.

The 28-year-old was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and a three-year driving prohibition in March of last year.

The judge promised to give her a second chance, but Thomason was brought back into court in February this year after being found in possession of crack cocaine.

She received a one-year community order with a one-year DRR requirement and five Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days for that offense.

Thomason, on the other hand, was back in court on June 23 for failing to show up for DRR appointments.

At around 2.30 a.m. on July 12, police detained Thomason after pursuing the disqualified and uninsured motorist along the motorway and through Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, where she reached 100 mph while driving a Renault Megane.

In March of last year, prosecutor Simon Duncan claimed that police used their sirens and attempted to stop Thomason on Southport Road, but that from 2.31 a.m., “she really put her foot down” and drove at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.

She drove past the institution at 100 mph in a 40 mph zone before getting out of her car and sprinting to the Cricketers tavern.

“The defendant was discovered lying beneath her coat in the back garden of an address on St Helens Road,” Mr Duncan added.

She acknowledged to driving while disqualified, without a license, or without insurance, as well as neglecting to give a sample.

Her defence barrister told the judge “substance abuse” underpinned her actions adding she was a “relatively vulnerable young person” with serious mental health issues and “in the early hours of that morning she was really lost”.

The judge said he was going to give her.