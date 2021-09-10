For the third time, a man with “unbelievable” luck has won the lottery.

It appears that winning the lottery just once in a lifetime is a long shot. Terry Splawn of North Carolina, on the other hand, proves that while the chances of winning are slim, they are not impossible: the Concord resident recently won his third major lottery prize in just a few years.

Splawn has now joined an exclusive group of people who have won several lottery prizes.

Splawn bought a $20 Premiere Cash ticket at Sam’s Mini Stop on Labor Day, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. He won a magnificent $100,000, resulting in a take-home pay of $70,756 after federal and state taxes.

According to lottery officials, the overall odds of winning this game are 1 in 3.08, but the chances of winning a substantial sum, such as Splawn’s award, are far less.

While the prize is significant, it is insignificant in compared to Splawn’s other lotto awards. He supposedly won $1 million on a Millionaire Bucks ticket in April 2017, then he won again two years later, in March 2019, winning another $1 million.

Both of those winning tickets were acquired at the same Sam’s Mini Stop where this most recent Labor Day win was made.

In a statement to lottery organizers, Splawn remarked, “It’s unbelievable.” “Winning is a lot of fun.”

“It was Labor Day!” he added. As a result, it was a wonderful surprise for the day.”

According to The News & Observer, Splawn’s odds in his previous two victories were exceedingly low: 1 in 1.248 million in 2017 and 1 in 1.8 million in 2019.

Splawn is one of the few people who has won the lottery not once, but twice, or even three times. For example, a man in South Carolina won $40,000 in July, and then won another $3 million 11 days later after purchasing a lottery ticket from the same store.

As amazing as these stories may appear, Harvard statistics professor Dr. Mark Glickman told CNBC in 2019 that winning the lottery once does not affect one’s odds of winning again (or third). “Winning the lottery before does not increase or decrease the likelihood of winning the jackpot again. This is a condensed version of the information.