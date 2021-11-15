For the third month in a row, pub sales have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

In October, sales at Britain’s pub, bar, and restaurant chains surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the third month in a row, despite continued labor shortages and growing costs.

Sales increased by 3% year over year, owing to a prolonged comeback in the late-night sector. According to a research by the CGA, The Coffer Group, and RSM, bar sales increased by 13%.

Pubs did better than eateries, with sales up by 3% and 2%, respectively.

When pubs and restaurants were closed during the lockdown in October 2020, sales increased by 64%.

“The bar ain’t high enough,” said Mark Sheehan, general director of Coffer Corporate Leisure.