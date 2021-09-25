For the steel industry, Labour lays out a 10-year “green” plan.

Labour has promised to invest $10 billion over ten years to “green” the steel industry.

Ed Miliband, the shadow business secretary, is laying forth measures to help manufacturers decarbonize.

He will address the Labour Party conference in Brighton on Sunday that Labour will invest up to £3 billion in greening the steel industry over the next decade, in collaboration with steelmakers.

He will accuse the Conservatives of neglecting to invest in the transition and aiming to eliminate protections that protect steelmakers from being undercut by low-cost steel imports, as well as spending tens of millions of dollars on imported steel to construct schools and hospitals.

Mr Miliband would also call the current gas pricing problem a “disaster produced in Downing Street” due to the government’s “inaction.”

“As we respond to the climate problem, with all the transformation that entails, we have a fateful option to make,” he is anticipated to remark.

“We can try to paint an unfair, unequal, and unjust Britain with a green coat of paint, or we can choose a different path.

“For a green Britain in which working people gain irreversible income, power, and riches.

“A green Britain in which we provide people across the country with excellent, secure, unionized work.

“A green Britain where everyone has access to clean air and green places throughout the country.

“A green Britain where everyone has access to warm, affordable housing, regardless of where they live, and where fuel poverty is eradicated.

“Britain requires a more equitable economy, a green industrial revolution, and a green new deal,” he says.