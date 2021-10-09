For the second week in a row, Facebook and Instagram have been unavailable.

For the second time this week, Facebook and Instagram are experiencing disruptions.

According to DownDetector, the social media behemoths are all experiencing issues as part of a global outage.

“We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our apps and products,” Facebook wrote on Twitter.

After a teen boy was assaulted outside of school, a 48-year-old man was detained.

“We’re working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologize for any trouble this has caused.”

Instagram also stated the following: “We understand that some of you are having difficulties using Instagram right now. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.” On Monday evening, both social media apps, as well as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, were down for about eight hours.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.