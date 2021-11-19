For the second time in a year, a major road will be closed.

For the second time in a year, a major route in Merseyside will be closed.

For resurfacing work, Marine Drive in Southport will be closed for three months next year.

This comes after another section of the route was stopped for resurfacing earlier this year.

‘Significant injury or death’ could have resulted from a bomb containing ball bearings.

Sefton Council described the road as “uneconomical” in a report.

“Despite best efforts to maintain its structural integrity through routine repairs and the application of preventative type surface treatments that are now considered uneconomical,” the council said, “the condition of the road surface has deteriorated over time, affecting its ride quality and the safe discharge of surface water from the carriageway.”

The work is scheduled to begin on January 25 of next year, and it will “restrict” the mobility of persons passing through the area.

According to the report: “Marine Drive has previously been treated between Hesketh Road and Marshside Road, and it is now planned that the length between Marshside Road and Preston New Road be treated next.

“After then, the portion between Fairway and Hesketh Drive is likely to be treated in early 2023.

The reconstruction of both the footway and roadway, as well as the installation of a new and improved drainage system, will be part of the project.

“A road closure will be imposed from the 25th of January 2022, restricting the movement of pedestrians and motor vehicles through working zones for up to 3 months, in order to expedite the works and carry out operations safely.”

“The temporary closure of Marine Drive, Southport be allowed; and the appropriate legal procedures, including those of public consultation and publicizing the Council’s intention to implement the Order, be approved,” the council decided.

This decision comes after Merseyside Police submitted a report citing the road’s hazard and recommending that the speed limit be reduced from 50mph to 30mph.

Earlier this year, a biker suffered “life-changing” injuries on Marine Drive.

On July 20, a man in his 30s was engaged in a car accident. “The summary has come to an end.”