For the Second Time, A Maryland Man Wins $2 Million On A Lottery Ticket.

After winning $2 million on a scratch-off ticket for the second time in three years, a retired Maryland utility worker proved that lottery lightning may strike twice.

The 65-year-old guy, whose identity has been withheld, won his second prize on a “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch-off game after taking a chance to win again.

He bought the winning tickets near Salisbury, Maryland, at an Exxon gas station. His most recent winning ticket displayed a “Gold Bar” symbol, indicating that he had won $2 million yet again.

The lucky man was taken aback when he learned he had won for the second time, and he wondered if it was true. Due to the epidemic, he opted to go straight home and keep the winning ticket in a safe until the expiration date, when he felt it was safe to collect it, he told the Maryland Lottery.

“I was concerned that I would have a fire [at home], that the ticket’s expiration date might come up, and even had a nagging suspicion that it was genuine,” he told lottery authorities.

During his most recent lucky day, the individual also bought another lottery ticket. It was a $100 jackpot.

Although the lottery ticket winner was exceptionally fortunate, he advised the Maryland Lottery that other players should not expect such a result and should instead participate to enjoy the potential of winning.

The Maryland Lottery launched the $2,000,000 Richer scratch-off game in 2019. It gave winners until November 1, 2021 to redeem their tickets.

The lottery ticket winner plans to use his money to refurbish his home and take his family on a vacation. According to the Maryland Lottery, the first time he won, he utilized the money to fund his retirement and a family trip.