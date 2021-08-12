For the second time, a judge has dismissed a sexual assault charge against Harvey Weinstein.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles court rejected one of Harvey Weinstein’s 11 sexual assault counts for the second time, excluding it from the indictment.

Two weeks ago, Judge Lisa B. Lench dropped the charge of sexual battery by restraint, citing the fact that it was too old and had passed the statute of limitations. The district attorney’s office was able to alter the allegation thanks to Lench’s decision.

On Thursday, Lench dismissed the count once more, stating that neither of the two attempts by prosecutors to alter the complaint resolved the matter. She said she might accept a new indictment for the offense if prosecutors reconvene the grand jury and convince it to return one, but she didn’t give any particular directions.

Lench remarked, “I can’t tell you what to do.”

Weinstein showed up to the court dressed as a detainee from the Los Angeles County Jail. He was cuffed and wheeled into the courtroom before being uncuffed as the proceedings began.

The tally of those that were denied began in May of 2010. Weinstein was charged with it for the first time in January 2020, well before the statute of limitations had run out. Prosecutors were then indicted by a grand jury on an identical count six months later, after the statute of limitations had expired.

The judge agreed with Weinstein’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, that the grand jury indictment was a new prosecution that came too late.

In court, Jackson stated, “The people are reaching to attempt to save something that is unsalvageable.” “They did it, they blew it, and they have no idea how to fix it.”

It was maintained by prosecutors that it was a continuation of the same case.

While the count is only a minor component of the case, its dismissal removes one of Weinstein’s five accusers from the upcoming trial.

Four counts of rape and six other counts of sexual assault are still active. In his initial court appearance in the California case, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all of them. He was extradited from New York, where he is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault charges.

Other charges against Weinstein stem from far earlier occurrences, but they are prosecuted under other statutes.

During the hearing, the defense revealed that they had been handed a list of 248 witnesses for the next trial, for which no date has been set. This is a condensed version of the information.