For the second day in a succession, the number of positive Covid tests in Knowsley has increased.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Knowsley had 574 infections in the week ending August 2 – 36 more than the week before.

This indicates that in Knowsley, the percentage change from week to week was 7%.

Infections decreased in every other part of the Liverpool City Region.

They decreased by 3% in Liverpool, 6% in Halton, 11% in Wirral, 1% in Sefton, and 8% in St Helens. They declined by 4% in the Liverpool City Region as a whole.

West Lancs, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington all saw a decrease in positive tests.

Infections declined in England as a whole. The nation had 159,401 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 2, down 22,326 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 2, there were 1,765 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 61 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 3%.

The infection rate was 352.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Wirral

In the week ending August 2, there were 921 positive tests, which is 117 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 11% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 284.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 366 positive tests, which is 23 fewer than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 6% in the week ending August 2. Infection rates are currently at 282.1 occurrences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 2, there were 634 positive tests, which is 55 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 350.1 persons per 100,000. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 8%.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 2, there were a total of 574 instances, which is 36 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 376.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising.