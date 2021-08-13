For the second day in a row, Russia, the fourth most-affected country, has record COVID deaths.

According to government reports, Russia reported its highest daily death toll for COVID-19-related mortality for the second day in a row on Friday.

According to The Moscow Times, a government tally shows 815 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and 22,277 new coronavirus illnesses.

The Russian government reported 6,534,791 cumulative coronavirus cases and 168,049 attributable fatalities as of Thursday, the highest number in Europe.

Since mid-June, Russia has been designated as the pandemic’s fourth worst-affected country in the globe, according to the Times, after limits were lifted and cases soared due to the extremely contagious Delta form.

According to the New York Times, the number of COVID-19 fatalities only includes cases when the virus was the primary cause of death. According to the Russian statistics agency Rosstat, more than 300,000 people have died in Russia since the end of June, based on a wide range of definitions.

“Of course, the fact that the number of deaths is increasing so quickly is not good. Nikita, a bank employee in Moscow, told Agence France-Presse, “I hope people will get vaccinated faster.”

COVID-19 immunization has been a difficult sell in the country. According to a poll conducted by the independent Levada Center last week, 55 percent of Russians do not intend to be vaccinated.

According to the Times, Russia has three locally developed vaccinations that are available to the public, but it does not distribute Western vaccines such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

President Vladimir Putin announced in June that he had been vaccinated, but did not specify which vaccination he had received.

According to Reuters, Putin stated, “As you can see, everything is in order, and thank God we don’t have such catastrophic events following vaccinations as AstraZeneca or Pfizer.” He noted that 23 million of Russia’s 146 million people had been vaccinated.

According to government figures, 30 million people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Putin stated, “I do not support obligatory vaccination and will continue to take this position.”

According to Reuters, Russia has reported more than 6.4 million coronavirus infections since the outbreak began.

Despite the soaring numbers, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has relaxed a rule that firms maintain at least 30% of their workers at home, easing restrictions in the country’s COVID-19 hub, according to the Times.

