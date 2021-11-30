For the schoolgirl who was stabbed to death, teddies and a Liverpool FC jersey were left.

After a 12-year-old girl was stabbed to death, touching tributes have continued to be put on Church Street.

Ava White, 12, was out with friends in Liverpool city centre on Thursday, November 25 when she was stabbed around 8.39 p.m., just after the Christmas lights were switched on.

Police suspect the young child suffered “catastrophic injuries” as a result of a “verbal altercation.”

On November 29, a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court charged with her murder.

He spoke up to clarify his identity, date of birth, and that he was aware of the situation.

His case was transferred to Liverpool Crown Court, where he is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, and he was held in youth jail until then.

Ava, a student at Notre Dame Catholic College in Year 8, was regarded as “special” and “very” popular.

Flowers, photos, and teddy bears are among the tributes left on Church Street for the 12-year-old.

A school tie with the words ‘fly high’ was left at the memorial spot.

A candle sits next to the tie, with a statement scrawled in black marker on it that reads, “To Ava, you will be forever missed.” Lillie, I miss you so badly.” “To Ava, you will be missed,” said another candle. I can’t believe you’ve left Eva.” In honour of the schoolgirl, a customised Liverpool FC shirt was also tied to a post.

“We’re continuing to help Ava’s family, and they’ve begged that their privacy be maintained during this sad time,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said.

“As we continue our investigation, it’s also critical that no one posts comments or names on social media that could jeopardize our ability to bring justice to Ava’s family.”

“Please trust us that we are doing all possible to investigate and keep the public informed about this unfortunate tragedy, and we do not want anything to jeopardize that.”

“Anyone else who has captured the incident or its aftermath should email any images/video immediately to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1,” says the statement.

You can help with reference 21000820789 by contacting the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, calling 101, or writing to the independent.

