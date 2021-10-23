For the same reason, Strictly viewers were distracted by AJ and Kai’s Argentine tango.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington’s sensual Argentine tango stunned Strictly Come Dancing viewers.

To Stevie Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen, the duo performed a fierce Argentine tango.

Shirley Ballas gave them two standing ovations for their dance.

She stated, ” “This is about as wonderful as it gets for me. For me, it was “world championship level,” while Motsi Mabuse called it “phenomenal.” “..

AJ received an eight from Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, a ten from Shirley, and a nine from Anton Du Beke.

With a total of 35 points, AJ and Kai finished second, behind Tilly Ramsey.

Fans, on the other hand, were raving about AJ and Kai’s wonderful relationship.

“Yo the tension between Kai and AJ was palpable,” Lizzy tweeted.

“AJ AND KAI GETTING A 10 I LOVE THEM SO MUCH THE CHEMISTRY,” Georgia stated.

Rose wrote on Twitter: “OMG, AJ and Kai were stunning and unbelievably hot! There is so much chemistry!! It was fantastic.” “AJ and Kai’s connection just set my screen alight,” Sia added. Emerald penned: “Aj and Kai have a fantastic chemistry. Also a well-deserved ten, but I believe the other judges should have given them more points.” “I had pure GOOSEBUMPS watching AJ and Kai,” Lynz tweeted.