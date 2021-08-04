For the past two years, a man has been held in the Hawaii State Hospital due to a mistaken identity.

Joshua Spriestersbach was homeless and sleeping outside Safe Haven in Chinatown when he was detained by a Honolulu officer in 2017. According to the Associated Press, the officer mistook Spriestersbach for Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted for breaking his probation in a 2006 narcotics case.

The Hawaii Innocence Project filed a petition on Monday night to have Spriestersbach’s records updated and to have his arrest vacated. According to the agency’s document, the victim had ineffective legal representation. According to the petition, the police, the state public defender’s office, the state attorney general, and the hospital are all equally responsible for the egregious error.

Castleberry and Spriestersbach had never met before. If police had compared Spriestersbach and Castleberry’s fingerprints and pictures, the mistake would have been discovered, according to Spriestersbach’s lawyer.

“It’s understandable that Mr. Spriestersbach was agitated when he was wrongfully imprisoned for Mr. Castleberry’s crime, and despite his repeated denials of being Mr. Castleberry and providing all of his relevant identification and locations where he was during Mr. Castleberry’s court appearances, no one would believe him or take any meaningful steps to verify his identitiy.

“In 2006, the actual Thomas Castleberry was apprehended. In 2006, he was arrested at OCCC. In 2006, the cops took his fingerprints. According to KAIT, Ken Lawson of the Hawaii Innocence Project said, “He’d been photographed by the police in 2006.”

“They were able to find the real Thomas Castleberry’s fingerprints and photos on the internet.” Officials, however, were unable to confirm Spriestersbach’s identification.

Spriestersbach was forcibly injected with narcotics while at the State hospital, particularly when he refused to participate in the drug rehabilitation program that Castleberry was supposed to be a part of.

Finally, a hospital psychiatrist listened to Spriestersbach and summoned a detective to investigate his charges. Officials worked fast to have Spriestersbach secretly discharged from the hospital when images and fingerprints proved he was not the actual Castleberry.

“With the exception of Mr. Spriestersbach, all of the parties were present for a private meeting. This meeting has no court record, and there is no public court record of it. There is no entry or order that recognizes the miscarriage of justice that took place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.