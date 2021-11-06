For the past 20 years, Creep with Camera has been photographing women’s skirts.

For more over two decades, an infamous upskirt pervert known as “Smoggie” has preyed on women.

Andrew Mackie, a serial sex offender, escaped jail last month despite invading the privacy of yet another victim.

The 51-year-old was caught after photographing a young woman’s legs, crotch, and bottom on his phone.

When he was apprehended at Manchester Piccadilly train station, however, he had the arrogance to mutter, “It’s a public area.”

The Washington Newsday can now expose the full nature of his heinous behavior, which dates back to the 1990s and has traumatized innumerable victims.

Mackie is presently based in Warrington, but he is from Teesside in the North East, as his nickname suggests.

He was convicted of indecent assault against a female over 16 in July 2001, when he was 30 years old.

The details of the attack aren’t public, but he was given a two-year community order and a five-year sentence on the Sex Offenders Register.

After walking around with a video camera shooting women’s bottoms, he eventually found himself back in court.

In August 2003, the creep terrorized York railway station, the city’s commercial mall, and the Museum Gardens.

He continuously concentrated on ladies, traced their bottoms, shot upskirt footage, and zoomed in on their breasts throughout the 24-minute film.

Mackie, who was unemployed, also scribbled notes like “brown mini skirt, white knickers” and “grey skirt, black knickers.”

His dirty filming came to an end when store security informed police, who discovered him cowering in a restaurant’s restrooms.

In May 2004, Mackie guilty to breaking a public order and was granted a new two-year community order at York Magistrates’ Court.

He had previously been convicted of “similar” offenses in Gateshead and Middlesbrough, according to the court.

His video camera would be destroyed, and he was given a criminal anti-social behaviour order by the magistrates (CRASBO).

It prohibited him from holding any camera, including mobile phones, indefinitely, with a possible penalty of five years in prison if he broke the rule.

“I understand,” Mackie grumbled, “but I disagree.”

His lawyer at the time, Richard Minion, predicted that the order would make Mackie feel more alone and victimized.

He said Mackie was reducing his weight. “The summary has come to an end.”