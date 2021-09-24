For the October half-term, the government is planning a major travel shift.

From the October half-term vacation onwards, the government could eliminate the requirement for departure and arrival PCR testing when traveling overseas.

Paul Scully, the minister for business, said it was “the goal” to eliminate PCR tests by half-term.

“We’ve got to get the mechanisms in place because we want to shift to lateral flow testing to make it easier and cheaper for people to enjoy those half-term holidays,” Mr Scully said on Sky News.

“The goal is for later in October.

“We know half-term is approaching, and we know people want to get away, but we also want to encourage business travel because it represents investment in the UK, jobs, and possibilities for people.”

Despite the fact that Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps stated that no timetable has been established for the abolition of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travelers,

“It is apparent that the package of steps I announced this week and last week will make a significant difference, and people will be able to travel much more freely,” he said.

“One reason for this is that on day two, the PCR test was removed and replaced with a more easier lateral flow test.

“They (DHSC) are aware of half-term and are working closely with private-sector providers to ensure that we can do this as soon as possible.”

Mr Shapps also voiced optimism that the introduction of vaccines in the UK and abroad means the government has “stepped away from the terrible old days” of countries being added to the red list without warning.

He stated, “I well understand how crippling it is for individuals and communities when these things happen suddenly.” “I’m not going to see it.

“Having said that, as a Government minister, you would expect us to make it clear that we will do everything it takes to preserve people’s health in this country.”

Mr Shapps said that the red list will be updated every three weeks in the future, with the next modifications expected around October 8.