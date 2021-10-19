For the next show’s production, the Grammys will require more diverse hiring.

Inclusion in the employment of employees for next year’s Grammy Awards has been sung.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy released a statement describing how they plan to achieve diversity at all levels of production. The “inclusion rider” mandates that producers search and hire more diverse people on screen and behind the scenes, including those who have previously been excluded from the industry.

The rider is an amendment to a contract that provides conditions for more fair casting and hiring, according to co-authors Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni’s effort. It is focused on establishing a diversified talent pipeline in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. noted, “The inclusion rider is something that will provide a chance for folks who may not have had one before.”

Mason is enthusiastic about the potential for change in the sector and believes the concept has the potential to “move the needle.”

The Recording Academy’s initiative was developed in collaboration with a number of organizations, including Color of Change, Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, Ryan Butler, the founding director of the Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University, and Valeisha Butterfield Jones, the Recording Academy’s co-president.

Mason agreed with Kotagal that keeping individuals accountable and being committed to putting in the “hard effort” to assist develop a pipeline for diverse talent was important. He intends to run the academy with the goal of making it “inclusive, diverse, and equal.” The term “inclusion rider” was popularized in 2018 after Frances McDormand addressed it during her acceptance speech for best actress at the Academy Awards. She was referring to the use of commercial contracts to promote gender and racial diversity in Hollywood by including a clause that requires it.

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen,” she added, “because we all have stories to tell and projects to fund.” “Ladies and gentlemen, I have two words to leave with you tonight: inclusion rider.”

Inclusion riders will be used in production projects by Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Paul Feig, and Warner Bros., among others.

"You won't find a company that is more concerned with diversity, change, and direction."