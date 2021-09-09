For the new year, universities have been advised to return to face-to-face study.

When students return this month, universities should resume face-to-face instruction, according to the Education Secretary.

This autumn, a record number of 18-year-olds from the United Kingdom will begin university.

Universities switched to a mostly online teaching approach during the covid pandemic the previous academic year, but Education Minister Gavin Williamson has called for a return to conventional teaching.

“I do not expect to see online learning used as a cost-cutting measure,” Mr Williamson said via video link to a seminar at Northumbria University.

“While the transition to online teaching was necessary and critical in order to keep young people studying in the safest possible environment, we have now progressed, and students correctly expect to be able to study in person among other students.

“Imagine attempting to decipher the nuances of interpreting Chekov for the theater or performing complicated molecular biology processes using Zoom. I, for one, would require the full benefit of that in-person, world-class instruction of which you and your members can be justly proud.”

Mr Williamson went on to say that it would be “abnormal” for students to be permitted to go to nightclubs while still having to attend online courses.

Several institutions have indicated that they will adopt a “blended learning” approach for the coming academic year, although the Education Secretary has stated that this should only be done when there is a demonstrable benefit to employing online learning.

When there is a “real benefit to using technology,” Mr Williamson says it’s fine to stay online.

“To politicians and commentators who have asked: ‘Why not everything in person?’,” Steve West, President of Universities UK, defended the use of online learning. I politely point out that certain teaching, learning, and assessment were already taking place online prior to Covid.”

Liverpool John Moores University announced last month that it was looking forward to welcoming students back to campus: “It has been a particularly difficult year for everyone in education…

That is why we expect to see a large number of them on campus in September.”