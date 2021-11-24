For the most part, Thanksgiving travelers should expect pleasant weather.

When people travel to their Thanksgiving destinations this week, over two-thirds of the country is anticipated to experience “tranquil” weather.

The Weather Prediction Center reports that “a relatively calm stretch of weather remains in the last days leading up to Thanksgiving” (WPC).

Although a fast-moving storm in the Northeast is unlikely to impede anyone’s holiday travel plans, the Midwest and East are anticipated to experience their coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday. The Northeast might see temperatures as low as the 20s.

According to Accuweather, travel conditions on Wednesday are expected to be favorable in almost all sections of the country. Rain is predicted in the Northwest on Thursday, with some showers in Washington, and snow is expected in the Northwest on Thanksgiving, with showers stretching from South Texas to Midwestern states like Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

Strong winds are expected to cause moderate delays in midwestern cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, and Cleveland, according to Accuweather. On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, temperatures in the Southeast are forecast to drop.

“People traveling to the South over the Thanksgiving holiday should expect frigid weather,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Lows at night are predicted to be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Temperatures in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina, are forecast to plunge into the mid-20s.

In areas like California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, no travel delays are forecast, and the weather is expected to stay dry.

Lake-effect snow is forecast in the upper Midwest and Northeast for people returning home after Thanksgiving, and it will persist until Saturday.