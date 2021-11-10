For the most part, EasyJet raises the cost of carrying bags.

People who want to travel with EasyJet should be informed of additional fees for carrying on hand bags.

Passengers on ordinary tickets who booked on or after November 3 would be affected by the change, according to MoneySavingExpert.

Travelers can still take a small cabin bag for free, but larger items, such as a wheelie suitcase, can cost up to £32.99.

This policy substitutes the former requirement that bigger cabin luggage be deposited in the hold for a fee of £7 on a regular ticket.

The increased charge for larger baggage, according to EasyJet, can range from £5.99 to £32.99, but the average is £15, more than double the previous rate.

However, one advantage of the new service is that you may bring wheelie cases on board instead of having to store them in the hold.

You’ll also benefit from “speedy boarding,” which means you’ll be among the first to board the plane.

Passengers on premium fares can continue to bring a large bag into the cabin for no additional charge.

This includes passengers who have paid for a “Up Front” or “Extra Legroom” seat, as well as those who have purchased a “Flexi Fare” or who have an Easyjet Plus card.

Passengers who purchase these premium rates will also receive expedited boarding.

Regardless of their ticket, all travelers can still take a smaller bag for free. Handbags, laptop bags, and rucksacks are examples.

EasyJet told MSE that its “hands-free” policy of placing hand luggage in the hold has been scrapped in order to “simplify” its luggage policy, especially because only a “very small proportion” of passengers used it.

An EasyJet representative responded that its large cabin bag restrictions aren’t comparable because passengers couldn’t bring this luggage inside the cabin prior.

The new standard price hand luggage modifications have also been adopted to help increase customer happiness and timeliness, according to the statement.