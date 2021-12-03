For the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2021, 57 Merseyside firms have been shortlisted.

The shortlist for the Liverpool City Region Tourist Awards has been revealed, honoring the best of the city region’s tourism business.

Growth Platform – Liverpool City Region Growth Company, in collaboration with Liverpool BID Company, presents the yearly awards.

Every year, the judging team sifts through hundreds of applications to select the finest, who will now be considered by the final judgment panel ahead of the awards event on March 10, 2022, at Liverpool Cathedral.

This month, the UK’s largest moving indoor funfair returns to Liverpool with festive rides.

The 17 categories include awards for best hotel, restaurant, and attraction, as well as new categories for ‘Resilience and Innovation’ and ‘Unsung Hero,’ as well as the return of the ‘Hidden Gem,’ which showcases the City Region’s best kept secrets and is decided by public vote.

Here’s where you may suggest a hidden gem in Liverpool, Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, or Wirral.

“It’s great to see the visitor economy sector throwing their support behind these awards – this year we have seen close to a 40% increase in applications, with many of those being new businesses getting involved for the first time,” said Peter Sandman, head of Visitor Economy Development at Growth Platform.

“We are honored to host the event in such a beautiful location and to be able to honor our sector’s unique, diversified, and resilient nature.”

The shortlist for the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards in 2021 is as follows:

Liverpool’s Boom Battle Bar

Food Tours in Liverpool

VRVE (Virtual Reality Experience) Liverpool

MerseyMade

SKAUS Cafe & Store

The Duke Street Food and Drink Market is located on Duke Street in Durham, North Carolina.

Fab 4 Taxi Tours is a company that specializes in taxi tours.

The Beatles Museum in Liverpool

The Everyman and Playhouse Theatres in Liverpool

Food Tours in Liverpool

MerseyMade

Shiverpool

Tearooms at Benty Farm

Bold Coffee on the Street

New Brighton’s Cafe TabacCaffe Cream

The Buyers’ Club

Dockside Delifonseca

Restaurant Lu Ban

Lunya

Marco Pierre Steakhouse Bar & Grill is a steakhouse bar and grill owned by Marco Pierre White. Liverpool The London Carriage Works is a company that manufactures carriages in London. Distillery of Liverpool Gin Masons The Bridewell is a place where brides and grooms Denbigh Castle is a castle in Denbigh, Wales. Southport’s Windmill Liverpool Cruises Liverpool ONE is a football club based in Liverpool, Philharmonic Orchestra of Liverpool Restaurant Lu Ban Cottage LunyaRedstones Palm House Preservation Trust in Sefton Park Fields of Strawberry Sunnyside Guest House is located in Sunnyside, California. Southport’s Braemar Heidi’s Bed & Breakfast is a charming bed and breakfast in the heart of the EPIC Condominiums Liverpool City Centre Quest Liverpool Staybridge Suites Liverpool Waterfront Staycity Aparthotels Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa is a golf resort and spa in Formby, England. Hotel on Hope Street Liverpool Pullman Hotel Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel 360° Royal Liver Building Palm House in Sefton Park Fields of Strawberry Western Methodologies Safari in Knowsley Liverpool Cathedral is a landmark in the city. Tate Liverpool is a contemporary art gallery in Liverpool, England The AtkinsonWorld Museum is a museum dedicated to the work of Atkinson. Music from the United Kingdom Food Tours in Liverpool Shiverpool