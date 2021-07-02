For the fourth time, the Hegarty family will not be prosecuted.

After an almost 50-year search for answers, Daniel Hegarty’s family has been faced with their fourth decision not to pursue anyone in his death.

Soldier B’s participation in the now widely criticized Royal Military Police investigation process resulted in the first non-prosecution order in 1973. (RMP).

Daniel, a 15-year-old labourer, was shot twice in the head after colliding with an Army patrol in the early hours of July 31, 1972, in Derry’s Creggan neighborhood. Christopher, his cousin at the time, was also shot but survived.

The boys were in the region to watch the Army’s Operation Motorman efforts to retake portions of the city from the IRA.

The soldiers who were involved in the shooting did not administer any first aid and instead retreated from the scene, leaving the adolescents where they lay.

The cops arrived at the location for the first time four days later. The four shots fired by a powerful military machine gun yielded no bullet casings, and the weapon was not taken for investigation.

Soldier B told the RMP that he was 25 meters distant when he opened fire on the adolescents.

He stated that one of the boys was armed and that warnings were screamed before he pulled the shot, claiming self-defense.

In 1973, an inquest returned an open verdict.

For the next three decades, there were no substantial advancements in the case until the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) of the police revisited it in 2005.

Following that re-investigation, HET submitted an evidentiary file for evaluation to the Public Prosecution Service.

Soldier B was interrogated by the HET in 2006 as part of that process and provided an account that differed from his 1972 statement in some ways.

Another non-prosecution decision was given by the PPS in 2008.

Following the HET’s findings, Northern Ireland’s Attorney General ordered a new inquiry a year later.

Daniel posed no threat when he was shot, according to the jury in that inquest.

