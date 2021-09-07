For the First Time, Underwater Footage of a Rare Angelshark has Been Captured.

A marine biologist in the United Kingdom has obtained underwater footage of a seldom seen juvenile Angelshark for the first time. The species, which historically spanned the Atlantic and Mediterranean Seas, is currently classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and is legally protected. The intriguing film, conservationists told local media, would help them better lead their protection efforts.

Jake Davies, a marine researcher, caught the clip off the coast of Wales. The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) later obtained it and released it in a press release.

“Having worked to better understand the species for the last four years, I’ve always kept an eye out for Angelsharks on dives,” Davies told ZSL.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the Angelshark, and what was even more amazing was that it was a youngster, measuring only 30 centimeters in length, indicating that the species is reproducing in this area,” he stated.

Three separate species of angel shark once thrived throughout the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea, according to ZSL. Davies discovered an Angelshark juvenile (Squatina squatina).

Angelsharks are “large, flat-bodied sharks that can exceed 2.4 m [7.8 feet] in length and belong to the angel shark family,” according to the Angel Shark Project: Wales website. In sandy seas, they are frequently found “submerged.” Fisheries, human disturbance, and habitat deterioration, on the other hand, have all had a negative impact on the Angelshark population, according to Edge of Existence.

The species is critically endangered, and the Wildlife and Countryside Act and the Scottish Elasmobranch Protection Order protect it in the United Kingdom.

“Watching and seeing it swim, bury itself in the sand, and then use its camouflage to trap animals was spectacular. Davies told ZSL, “This film is much above what we imagined would be able to shoot in Wales.”

The footage “supports our idea that Angelsharks give birth in waters surrounding Wales,” according to Joanna Barker, senior project manager at ZSL.

She went on to say that the footage will aid conservationists in their efforts to save the species.

“This new film will be tremendously helpful in informing our conservation efforts for this species, especially as Wales is home to one of the last Angelshark populations in the northernmost section of their range,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.