For the first time, the number of electric vehicles on UK roads surpasses that of plug-in hybrids.

In the drive to transition to zero-emission vehicles, a new milestone has been accomplished.

Following a rise in interest, the number of electric vehicles on UK roads has surpassed that of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) for the first time.

According to the RAC, there are 332,299 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road, compared to 327,183 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

The news comes after September was the biggest single month for electric vehicle registrations, with 32,721 units sold. This compares to 21,903 in the same month the previous year.

Fully electric vehicles now account for 50.4% of all plug-in vehicles on the road, up from 46.3 percent a year earlier.

Traditionally, plug-in hybrids have been thought of as a transition car, combining zero-emission driving with the security of a petrol or diesel engine for longer travels.

The fact that EVs currently outnumber them demonstrates a significant shift in public opinion in favor of electric vehicles.

Although electric vehicles account for barely 1% of all vehicles on the road, their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Between 2018 and 2019, the number of new electric vehicles more than quadrupled to over 37,000, then nearly tripling to around 108,000 the following year.

This year’s sales are expected to reach a new high of 175,000 units, a figure that would have been greater if the semiconductor chip crisis hadn’t had such a negative impact on automobile sales.

“Against a backdrop of typically dismal new car sales, September was a milestone month when it came to battery-electric models,” said RAC director of EVs Sarah Winward-Kotecha.

“Nearly as many were sold in a single month as were sold in the entire year of 2019,” according to the numbers, implying that they are now more ubiquitous on UK roads than plug-in hybrids.

“Electric vehicle sales have also surpassed diesel vehicle sales by a large margin, with three battery-electric vehicles sold for every new diesel vehicle on the road.” This currently appears to be the end of the road for diesel, as roughly 67,000 fewer diesel cars were registered in September 2018 than in September 2019, a staggering 86% decline in just two years.”