For the First Time, the FDA Approves E-Cigarette Marketing, but Flavors Cannot Be Advertised.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States stated on Tuesday that it had approved the sale of an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) and two electronic tobacco cartridges.

The FDA has now allowed the commercialization of an e-cigarette or vapor-based product in the United States for the first time.

The FDA said in a news statement that it has awarded the R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company a marketing order for their Vuse Solo power unit. The brand describes this e-cigarette as a simple-to-use vapor pen that “[provides]a consistent vaping experience.” The FDA has also approved the sale of two conventional tobacco replacement cartridges for use with the pen.

R.J. Reynolds is the second-largest tobacco conglomerate in the United States, with headquarters in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The corporation is also behind tobacco brands like Newport, Camel, and Pall Mall, in addition to vaping and e-cigarette goods.

The FDA stated that approving this marketing would be “appropriate for the preservation of public health,” citing research that show persons who exclusively use the Vuse Solo vape are exposed to less hazardous particles than people who smoke regular cigarettes.

The FDA went on to say that “the toxicological study also indicated that the permitted products’ aerosols are much less harmful than combusted cigarettes.”

The move is part of a public-health drive to encourage people to use less dangerous alternatives to traditional tobacco, such as vapes and nicotine replacements.

In a press statement, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, said, “Today’s authorizations are a critical step toward ensuring all new tobacco products undergo the FDA’s comprehensive, scientific premarket examination.”

“According to the manufacturer’s research, adult smokers who switch to tobacco-flavored products–either totally or with a significant reduction in cigarette consumption–can benefit from reduced exposure to dangerous chemicals.”

The FDA, on the other hand, rejected R.J. Reynolds’ ten applications to commercialize flavored vaping products and cartridges. While the flavors of the goods were not revealed, the FDA cited the usage of flavored e-cigarette products by younger generations as one of the reasons for rejecting the applications.

