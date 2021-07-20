For the first time, the details of Joe Anderson’s inquiry were heard in court.

A court has heard that former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson is being probed for suspected witness intimidation against the council’s top executive.

Details of the claims against the politician, who was detained last year as part of a Merseyside Police investigation into suspected bribery and corruption, were heard at Liverpool High Court on Tuesday as he filed a judicial review against the city council for refusing to pay his legal bills.

Mr Anderson, 63, who was suspended from the Labour Party, stepped down as mayor in December after being arrested on suspicion of bribery and witness intimidation, and he did not run for re-election in May.

The witness he is accused of intimidating is Liverpool City Council chief executive Tony Reeves, who was one of the persons who decided not to grant him legal indemnity, according to David Lock QC, who represents the former mayor.

“The charge of witness intimidation stems from a series of Freedom of Information requests regarding Mr Reeves’ conduct,” he said.

“It is not suggested that Mr Anderson made the demands; rather, I believe it is suggested that Mr Anderson assisted those who made the requests.”

The claim is reported to be related to disciplinary procedures involving Nick Kavanagh, the council’s former director of regeneration, who was also arrested as part of the probe but denies any wrongdoing.

The court heard that police discovered a disciplinary file relating to Mr Kavanagh at Mr Anderson’s home.

“At the time of the execution of search warrants on December 4, Mr Anderson knew full well he was not authorized to have those materials in his possession,” said Louis Browne QC, defending the council.

“The claims that Mr Anderson received financial benefits in exchange for access to confidential information, privileged access, or contracts are the other area of the police investigation,” Mr Lock added.

“Mr Anderson categorically denies this.”

According to the claims, he assisted his son, David Anderson, in obtaining council contracts and received a financial gain when his son purchased a home.

Some details of other charges against Mr Anderson, according to Mr Lock, are unclear.

