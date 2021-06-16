For the first time since the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have targeted Gaza sites.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on militant sites in Gaza, the first such operations since a tenuous ceasefire ended the war with Hamas last month.

According to the Israeli military, the bombings targeted facilities used by Hamas militants for meetings to plan attacks, blaming the organisation for any acts of violence emanating from Gaza. There were no reports of casualties right away.

Hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists marched through east Jerusalem on Tuesday in a display of power that threatened to rekindle conflict. In response, Palestinians in Gaza launched incendiary balloons, causing at least ten fires in southern Israel.

The march was a litmus test for Israel’s new administration, as well as the tenuous cease-fire that followed Israel’s 11-day war with Hamas last month.

The march, which is supposed to commemorate Israel’s 1967 takeover of east Jerusalem, is seen as a provocation by Palestinians. Hamas urged Palestinians to “resist” the procession, a version of which sparked the 11-day Gaza war last month.

Hundreds of Jewish nationalists gathered and marched in front of Damascus Gate with music blasting. The majority appeared to be young guys, and many danced and sang religious hymns while holding blue-and-white Israeli flags.

The fact that some radicals regard the Israeli flag as a symbol of bigotry and hatred is abhorrent and disgusting.

Several dozen young people screamed, “Death to Arabs!” while jumping and waving their hands in the air. “May your village burn,” they cried in another anti-Arab slogan.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called those yelling racist slogans a “disgrace to the Israeli people” on Twitter, adding that “the reality that there are radicals for whom the Israeli flag means hatred and bigotry is terrible and unacceptable.”

Despite being raucous, the audience appeared to be much smaller than at last month’s procession. They walked around the Old City from the Damascus Gate to the Western Wall, the holiest location for Jews to pray.

The area in front of Damascus Gate was cleared and blocked down by Israeli police before of the march. (This is a brief piece.)