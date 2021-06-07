For the first time since March 2020, London’s Waterloo & City line reopens.

Transport for London (TfL) has stated that the Waterloo & City line will resume today for the first time since the outbreak began.

In March 2020, the vital London commuter link between Waterloo and Bank stations in the heart of the metropolis was shut down.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 7 p.m., services will now run every five minutes.

Customers will be able to stagger their journeys throughout rush hour, according to TfL, and extra capacity will be available for those who must travel during peak times.

The line was supposed to reopen this year on June 21.

“I’m happy that the Waterloo & City line is reopening today, ahead of schedule,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“Having this major artery connecting Waterloo and Bank stations up and running will be crucial as London’s economy begins to revive and more people return to the offices.”

During the pandemic, Tube drivers from the Waterloo and City lines were drafted onto the Central Line to help handle the extra services needed to maintain social distance.

Since May 17, the number of people using the Tube has climbed by more than 20%, according to TfL.

“Today’s reopening of the historic Waterloo & City line is an exciting and essential moment in the Square Mile’s recovery as it marks a big milestone on our journey back to normality,” said Catherine McGuinness, policy chairperson at the City of London Corporation.

“As constraints are eased, the Waterloo & City line will facilitate the return of the City’s commuting workforce to the Square Mile.

“The increased footfall will also provide reassurance to the many businesses who rely on commuter traffic to do business.”

As more people return to the network, TfL stated there will be times when social distancing will be impossible, and recommended people to consider waiting for the next train if necessary.

Face coverings are nevertheless required to be worn on public transportation.