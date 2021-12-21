For the first time since January, there have been over 100 Covid-19 cases in numerous Wirral regions.

More than 100 coronavirus cases have been reported in five Wirral regions, the highest number since the beginning of the year.

Bebington reported 122 illnesses in the week leading up to December 15, followed by Rock Ferry (105) and Bromborough (102). (102).

There were 101 instances in two more wards, Bidston and St James and Birkenhead and Tranmere.

Infections of this magnitude have not been observed since the week preceding January 15, when most of the borough had more than 100 cases, with hundreds of people being treated for the virus in Wirral hospitals.

Given the vaccination rollout and the present push for ‘booster’ injections, the borough is, of course, better equipped to deal with such high levels of infection.

At the moment, hospitalization levels are stable, with roughly 30 patients being treated in Wirral hospitals for Covid-19, a number that has stayed constant since October.

According to The Mirror, the government is concerned that the Omicron type may place undue strain on hospitals across the country, and is considering reverting to Step 2 limitations in England.

Indoor mixing would be prohibited, and hospitality establishments would be forced to serve customers outside.

“Boosters are now required for fully vaccinated adults,” said Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s public health director.

“But don’t worry if you haven’t got your vaccinations yet; it’s not too late!”

Your immunizations are waiting for you, and now, more than ever, it is critical that you claim them as we approach the hectic holiday season.”

Ms Webster emphasized the importance of obtaining the shots, saying: “The first and second doses are critical and will protect you from most virus strains, including Delta, which is still circulating in Wirral.

“Taking all three doses will provide you with the most protection against becoming extremely ill if you contract Covid-19.”

“The sooner you begin your vaccine regimen, the better protected you and your family will be.” There’s no need to wait with the new walk-in clinics opening this week in Wirral.” However, the public health director stated that this is not all that individuals should do over the holidays.

