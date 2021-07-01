For the first time since 2019, the Queen brightens as she watches the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The queen shone on the opening day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday, wearing teal-colored attire, a necklace, and round sunglasses while clutching a black handbag.

The Queen, 95, was photographed laughing and looking relaxed as she stood in the shade of a wooden building as the sun shone.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak last year, the ceremony was held remotely, therefore it was the first time the Queen appeared in person in two years.

Just after the birth of his son in 2019, she was joined by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Sussex.

It happened during a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s refurbished Sunken Garden, where Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, unveiled a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Earlier in the day, the Queen and the Princess Royal paid a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) to hear more about its activities.

She was overheard remarking about climate change, “it does imply we’re going to have to change the way we do things in the end.”