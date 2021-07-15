For the first time since 2019, the Disney Magic at Sea cruise ship docks in Liverpool.

The Disney Magic cruise ship has docked in Liverpool as part of its UK-wide ‘staycations at sea’ tour.

The cruise liner announced earlier this year a series of two-, three-, and four-night staycation cruises departing from various UK ports.

Disney Magic is returning to Liverpool for the first time since September 2019. Last September, the cruise ship was scheduled to return, but the trip was canceled due to the epidemic.

This year, passengers from the United Kingdom could arrange a stay on the family-friendly cruise, which had sailings from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Southampton, and Liverpool. The liner is over 1,000 feet long and has 11 decks.

The new experience was created to provide guests the opportunity to enjoy Disney Magic at sea while remaining close to home. Disney stories will be brought to life on board, and families will have access to playgrounds, movies and video games, spa facilities, and stage shows.

Onboard passengers will have the opportunity to meet and photograph Disney stars such as the company’s famed princesses, Toy Story and Marvel characters, and, of course, Captain Mickey.

The following is a list of cruise ships that will be visiting Liverpool in 2021.

Health and safety precautions will be implemented in accordance with the UK government’s, health authorities’, and medical experts’ most recent guidelines.

When the Disney Magic has visited Liverpool in the past, the ship has drawn crowds to the Pier Head while anchored in the city. A fireworks show and the opportunity for children to meet Disney characters were among the highlights of the program.

This is the first of several dates when Disney Magic will be performed in Liverpool this summer. The complete list can be found below.

This summer, Disney Magic will be in Liverpool. 15th of July, 18th of July, 20th of July, 23rd of July, 27th of July, 30th of July, 2nd of August